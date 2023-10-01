Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 55,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

About Apple



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

