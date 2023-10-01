Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

