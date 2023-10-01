Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 23.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $86,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.10. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.