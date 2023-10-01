Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

