Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

