Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

