Asset Management Resources LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Management Resources LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $315.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.08.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.