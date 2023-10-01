Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $434,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 553.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $138,509,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM opened at $201.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.04 and its 200-day moving average is $173.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $246.15.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,410,364.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,032,249.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $1,410,364.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,701 shares in the company, valued at $86,032,249.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 200,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,547,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,491 shares of company stock worth $67,031,597. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

