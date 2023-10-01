Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 119,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $434.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

