Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 816 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.10. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

