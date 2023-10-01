Bennett Selby Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.75 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.