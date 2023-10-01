Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

