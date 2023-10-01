Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $14.45 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.0% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

GOOGL stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.46. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,039.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

