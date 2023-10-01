Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

