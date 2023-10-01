Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 453 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

RY opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $1.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.