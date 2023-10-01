Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $345.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.96 and a beta of 1.11. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $439.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.33, for a total transaction of $1,127,310.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,640.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.33, for a total value of $1,127,310.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,640.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,310 shares of company stock worth $85,874,192 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie increased their price objective on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.08.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

