Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 12.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,260,000 after buying an additional 1,335,347 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,951,000 after buying an additional 987,473 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,391,000 after buying an additional 975,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 387,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,874,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,069,351.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 387,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,874,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 596,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,680,905. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:U opened at $31.39 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

