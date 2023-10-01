Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,609 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 613,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 109.71%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

