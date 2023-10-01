Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IETC opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

