Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 523 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,474 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 742.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,060 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71,443 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $75.08 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $550,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,442.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $550,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,912 shares of company stock worth $20,231,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

