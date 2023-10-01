Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 621 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BME opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.