Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Up 43.0% in September

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cannabix Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of BLOZF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Cannabix Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
