Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Up 43.0% in September

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of BLOZF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Cannabix Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Get Cannabix Technologies alerts:

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.