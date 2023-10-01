Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 372 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

