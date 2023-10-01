Carr Financial Group Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.