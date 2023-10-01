Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $2,290,856,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $434.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.19 and a 200-day moving average of $379.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

