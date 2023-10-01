Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $434.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

