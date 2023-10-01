Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

