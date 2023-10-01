CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $25.79 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.46.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

