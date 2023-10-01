Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

