Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average of $120.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

