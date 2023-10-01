Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 35,000 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 35,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $738,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,756,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,054,581.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 132,146 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $382.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MCFT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

