Congress Park Capital LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,725,307 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $587,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 133,642 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 19,935 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 144,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.03.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $315.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.08. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

