DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $315.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.08.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.03.

Read Our Latest Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.