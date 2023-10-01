Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Doximity by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Doximity by 325.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 417.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 716,547 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,214 shares of company stock valued at $786,781. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

