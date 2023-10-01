Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

