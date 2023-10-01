eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lowered by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 133,776 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 100,444 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 51,356 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.09 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.