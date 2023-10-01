FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RY opened at $87.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.