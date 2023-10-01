FDx Advisors Inc. Has $276,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 6.4 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

