FDx Advisors Inc. Has $288,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,663,000 after buying an additional 587,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,470,000 after acquiring an additional 423,764 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in American Water Works by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after acquiring an additional 838,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,708,000 after acquiring an additional 297,378 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AWK opened at $123.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.27 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.