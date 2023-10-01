FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,988,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,905. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.03. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

