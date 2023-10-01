FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $10,833,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $328,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

