FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -264.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Insider Activity at Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

