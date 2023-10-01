FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $314,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.63 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

