FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,967 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FLR

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.