FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $105.93 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

