First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.1% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 85,364 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,056 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $315.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.03 and a 200 day moving average of $318.08. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

