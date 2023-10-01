First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

