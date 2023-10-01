Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $559,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

