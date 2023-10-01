Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 100,000 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,594,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 5.2 %

DNA stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.17. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.52.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

