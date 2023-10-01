Grey Street Capital LLC Buys 5,571 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

